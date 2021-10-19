Vinícius double leads Real Madrid to 5-0 rout at Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put its Champions League campaign back on track. This was Carlo Ancelotti’s team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the previous European match by newcomer Sheriff in between a draw and loss in the Spanish league. Madrid’s lead was bolstered when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov scored an own goal. Vinícius Júnior clipped into the net at the start of the second half before waltzing past two defenders for his second goal. Vinícius Júnior then teed up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo to strike. Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time.