Whittingham among AP’s Pac-12 award winners for 1st half

Kyle Whittingham of Utah is the Pac-12 coach of the first half in a vote by writers from The Associated Press who cover the league. Whittingham was picked in part for keeping the team bonded through a heartbreaking season during which defensive back Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting at a house party. The Utes are 3-0 in conference play. The voting also named Southern California wide receiver Drake London as the top offensive player in the first half and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd as the top defensive performer. Oregon State was a unanimous choice for most surprising team.