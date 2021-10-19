Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek’s hat trick

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had a hat trick for Minnesota to stun Winnipeg 6-5. Eriksson Ek tied the game with 59 seconds remaining in regulation and won it on a power play in overtime. Eriksson Ek signed an eight-year, $42 million contract this summer. He scored the equalizer just 15 seconds after an empty-netter by Jets center Mark Scheifele was wiped out. He was ruled offside after a replay challenge by Minnesota. Mats Zuccarello had two goals and two assists to help the Wild win their home opener in a renewal of the Central Division rivalry with the Jets.