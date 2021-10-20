Araújo, Driussi, Loba top-paid to join MLS during season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brazilian winger Luiz Araújo has a $3.6 million base salary after joining Atlanta from Lille and has total compensation of more than $3.9 million, making him the highest among players to join Major League Soccer teams during the 2021 season. Argentine forward Sebastián Driussi had the second-highest pay among the midseason signings, with a base salary of $2.5 million and total compensation of $2.6 million after signing with Austin from Zenit St. Petersburg. Aké Loba was next with a salary of $1 million and total compensation of $1.3 million. The striker from Ivory Coast transferred to Nashville from Monterrey.