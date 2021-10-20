Ball scores 31 to rally Hornets past Pacers 123-122

By ELI PACHECO

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 31 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third-period run to battle back and stun the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night. Indiana led 122-121 on Torrey Craig’s foul shots with 12.7 left. P.J. Washington made two free throws with 4.6 seconds left before Domantas Sabonis’ miss from 11 feet sealed the Hornets’ win. Ball scored 12 points in the third-period run and nearly finished with a triple-double, ending with nine rebounds and seven assists. Sabonis scored 33 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 28, and Chris Duarte chipped in with 27 for Indiana.