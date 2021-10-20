Big 12 Notebook: Transition for national champion Baylor

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No. 8 Baylor is in a period of transition with some key departures from last year’s national championship team. The losses include the Bears’ top three scorers: All-America junior guard Jared Butler and fellow guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell. Also gone is Mark Vital, the leading rebounder. Coach Scott Drew saysthere have been plenty of players stepping up in practices to fill the gaps.