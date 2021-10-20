Buddy Boeheim intent on making Syracuse an ACC contender

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Buddy Boeheim is ready for his final season playing basketball for his Hall of Fame father and will have big brother Jimmy as a teammate. Syracuse finished 18-10 overall and 9-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and is picked to finish mid-pack this year. The Orange lost key forwards Marek Dolezaj and Quincy Guerrier, swingman Alan Griffin and guard Kadary Richmond. Guard Joe Girard is back for his third year. The Orange welcome freshman forward Benny Williams and transfers Cole Swider, Symir Torrence and Jimmy Boeheim. Center Bourama Sidibe is back for his final year and center Jesse Edwards returns after showing promise last season.