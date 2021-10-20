Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Georgia and Alabama could be heading for another showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Halfway through the season the Bulldogs are ranked first in the Top 25 and the Crimson Tide fourth. Eight of the past nine SEC title games have featured either Alabama or Georgia or both. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have met twice in Atlanta for the league crown since 2012. The best of the rest in the SEC during the first half of the season have been No. 12 Mississippi and No. 15 Kentucky. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral is a Heisman candidate and coach Mark Stoops has the Wildcats on track for one their best seasons ever.