Falcons’ Ridley ‘flying around’ in return after missing week

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan is looking to see more growth from the offense when the Atlanta Falcons return from their bye week for this week’s game in Miami. Top wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s return should help. Ryan says Ridley “was flying around” in his return to practice after missing the Falcons’ previous game for personal reasons. Ryan kept the offense moving even without Ridley and receiver Russell Gage in Atlanta’s 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10. Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had his first 100-yard game.