Fati’s new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and teenage forward Ansu Fati have agreed on a contract extension to 2027 that includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros. The club’s announcement came after its 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of the Champions League. A signing ceremony and press conference are scheduled for Thursday. Salary details were not immediately revealed. The 18-year-old Fati has been in Barcelona’s youth squads since 2012. He debuted with the first team in 2019 as a 16-year-old and eventually became the youngest scorer for Barcelona and for Spain’s national team. Last week Barcelona set a buyout clause of 1 billion euros on 18-year-old midfielder Pedri González’s new contract.