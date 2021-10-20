Giants QB Jones needs to re-evaluate after fast start, slip

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones was off to the best start of his brief career as New York Giants quarterback until things took a turn six quarters ago. Jones sustained a concussion just before halftime in a 44-20 loss to Dallas on Oct. 10. He then played his worst game of the season, losing a fumble and throwing three interceptions in a 38-11 loss to the Rams last Sunday. It might be easy to say having Jones on the field for the Giants (1-5) was a positive. His play, however, was reminiscent of his first two seasons when his ball security was poor.