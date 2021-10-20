Infantino faces dissent on call with European football heads

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

If Gianni Infantino was in any doubt how divisive his rule of FIFA has become, it was revealed to him during an hour-long video call with leaders of European federations. Trying to convince UEFA members to back his plans for biennial World Cups, Infantino instead faced a torrent of criticism in a recording obtained by The Associated Press. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned of “severe consequences” if Infantino pushed ahead with doubling the frequency of World Cups. The next day, on Wednesday, came an indication of the success of UEFA’s resistance when Infantino announced there would only be a summit of the 211 FIFA member nations rather than an extra congress to formally vote on the changes.