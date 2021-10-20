Infantino says biennial WCups needed to attract youth

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told European football leaders that introducing biennial World Cups would help keep youngsters interested in the sport at a time when they are increasingly “running after” other activities. The Associated Press obtained a recording of Infantino speaking during a meeting on Tuesday that was closed to the media. Infantino said that “the enemy of football is not the World Cup or is not FIFA but it is other activities that young boys and young girls are running after today. And we need to see how jointly and together we can bring them back to be interested in football.” Infantino did not specify what those “other activities” were and FIFA had no immediate comment.