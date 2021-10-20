Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz help 76ers beat Pelicans 117-97

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also finish with 22 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away for a 117-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. A subplot of the season opener for both teams involved who wasn’t playing. New Orleans was without star forward Zion Williamson as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken foot. The Sixers were missing disgruntled forward Ben Simmons because of his suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Brandon Ingram had 25 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 for New Orleans.