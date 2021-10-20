Madrid forward Benzema absent for blackmail trial in France

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wasn’t present for the opening of his three-day trial for involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. The 33-year-old Benzema’s legal team told the court in Versailles that professional obligations made it “impossible” for him to attend. Valbuena’s lawyer said he deplored the absence. Benzema played for Madrid in Kyiv on Tuesday against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Madrid plays again Sunday against Barcelona in the Spanish league. Four other people accused of blackmail in the case were present. Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail.