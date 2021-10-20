Russian volleyball gold medalist accepts doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Volleyball Federation says a Russian player who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics has accepted a nine-month doping ban for a positive test which was apparently concealed eight years ago. The FIVB says Dmitry Musersky signed a “case resolution agreement” accepting the ban and admitting he tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at a Russian competition in 2013. The maximum he could have been banned under the rules in force in 2013 was two years. The ban is backdated from April and expires Jan. 4.