Sané scores 2 as Bayern beats Benfica without sick coach

LISBON (AP) — Bayern Munich has kept up its winning start to the Champions League as Leroy Sané scored twice in a 4-0 win over Benfica. Bayern didn’t open the scoring until the 70th minute after two disallowed goals. Benfica crumbled once Sané had put Bayern in front and the Germany winger finished with two goals and an assist. There was also an own-goal. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann wasn’t there to see the win due to what the club says is a “flu-like infection.” Two assistant coaches took charge of the game in his place.