COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jim Boylen has been picked to coach USA Basketball next month in the first window of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Boylen’s team will be composed primarily of G League players. The roster is yet to be finalized. The team will train in Houston for about a week before traveling to Mexico to play Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29. The first round of qualifying runs through July.