Wake’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett top AP’s midyear ACC honors

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett headline The Associated Press’ list of midseason football honorees for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clawson is the unanimous choice as top coach through the season’s first half in voting by AP writers covering league teams. Clawson’s Demon Deacons are ranked 16th nationally and 6-0 for the first time since 1944. Pickett was voted as top offensive player for the 23rd-ranked Panthers. Other midyear honorees include Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and Syracuse defensive back Darian “Duce” Chestnut.