Washington releases longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington has released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement. Hopkins was in his seventh season with the team. He missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in a loss last weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was just his second missed field goal in 14 attempts this season. Hopkins also missed two extra points Oct. 3 at Atlanta. Blewitt was signed to the practice squad earlier this week after trying out with other kickers. The 26-year-old is a Washington area native who played at the University of Pittsburgh.