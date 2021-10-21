Devils’ Jack Hughes has dislocated left shoulder, no surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined indefinitely. The Devils placed the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft on injured reserve Thursday. They said he won’t need surgery at this time and he has started physical therapy. Hughes will be re-evaluated next week. He was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against Seattle. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and didn’t return.