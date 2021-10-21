Dodgers opener Kelly gives up HR, injured in NLCS Game 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers opener Joe Kelly gave up a two-run homer to Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman in the first inning and soon exited with tightness in his right biceps in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. The Braves led three games to one going into the matchup at Dodger Stadium and were trying to clinch the series Thursday night. Adam Duvall followed Freeman to the plate and had a 2-2 count when catcher Will Smith went out to the mound. Pitching coach Mark Prior and manager Dave Roberts joined them and Kelly then walked off, leaving after two-thirds of an inning and 28 pitches.