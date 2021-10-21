Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Saturday’s football game between Drake and Stetson in Des Moines has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel. Drake announced Thursday that the Pioneer Football League canceled the game because of “COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.” Drake medical staff and university administrators were involved in the decision. Under the league’s rules, Drake will forfeit the game. Coronavirus-related game cancellations at the college level have been rare this season.