Florida State says it won’t overlook UMass with Clemson next

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has bounced back from an 0-4 start with two wins that have pumped life back into the football program. As the Seminoles prepare for Saturday’s game against UMass, it would be easy to expect them to focus their attention instead on a rivalry game with Clemson Oct. 30. Florida State coach Mike Norvell says he can promise fans “we’re not going to look past anybody.” Norvell didn’t have to say the words “Jacksonville State,” which shocked the Seminoles earlier this season.