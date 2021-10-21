France up to No. 3 in FIFA rankings, Belgium still No. 1

ZURICH (AP) — France’s Nations League title moved the country’s national team up to No. 3 in the FIFA rankings. France still trails both top-ranked Belgium and No. 2 Brazil. The Belgians have been at the top of the rankings for three years. Euro 2020 champion Italy rose one place to No. 4 and England dropped two to No. 5. The top 10 is completed by Copa America champion Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark. The rankings are likely to come into play when FIFA makes the seedings for the next World Cup draw. It is set for April 1 in Doha, Qatar.