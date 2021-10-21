It’s deja-oof all over again: Bills enter bye with a thud

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are making a habit of kicking off their bye weeks with a thud. It’s deja-oof all over again for the AFC East-leading team entering its annual break smarting from yet another last-second heartbreaker. Last year, it was DeAndre Hopkins making a leaping touchdown catch in the final seconds to seal Arizona’s 32-30 win in Week 10. This time, it’s the Bills literally letting slip away a 34-31 loss at Tennessee after Josh Allen lost his footing on fourth-and-inches at the Titans 3. The good news is the Bills rebounded from the loss to the Cardinals last year and believe they can do so again.