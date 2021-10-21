Japan’s Iwata takes 1st-round lead at Zozo Championship

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in Chiba. Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 70, as did Rickie Fowler, who is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year. British Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 71.