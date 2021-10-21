No. 10 Oregon, UCLA clash with bigger goals at risk

By The Associated Press

Oregon’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff and UCLA’s aspirations of reaching the Pac-12 title game are at risk when the teams meet Saturday. Oregon hasn’t looked the same since its signature win at Ohio State because of a spate of injuries, barely escaping with a 24-17 win over struggling California last week. UCLA got a hot start from its offense and late stands from its defense in a 24-17 win at Washington.