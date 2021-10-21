No. 18 N.C. State’s defense to present challenge for Miami

By The Associated Press

For 18th-ranked North Carolina State, Saturday’s game at Miami is a chance to extend the program’s best start in four seasons. The last time the Wolfpack opened a season 6-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play was 2017. And a win would keep them in the AP Top 25 for a fifth consecutive week, which would match the school’s longest run in the poll since 2002. Meanwhile, whatever remaining hope Miami has of fighting back into the Coastal race probably hinges on the Hurricanes finding a way to win this game.