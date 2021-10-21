Off bye Saints look for 2nd straight win on road at Seahawks

By The Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints return from their bye and travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Monday night. The Saints haven’t had much luck against Seattle overall but two years ago New Orleans won in Seattle 33-27 in the most recent matchup. New Orleans beat Washington in its last game before the bye. Seattle has dropped two straight after last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Pittsburgh in its first game without quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle found success with its run game in the second half, but has questions about who is healthy enough to run the ball this week against the Saints.