Panthers and Giants meet in game between struggling teams

By The Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in a game between two struggling teams. The Panthers got off to a 3-0 start but they have lost three straight after running back Christian McCaffrey was hurt. The Giants have struggled with injuries and poor play in losing five of six games. They are winless in three games at home. New York probably will not have star running back Saquon Barkley, who injured an ankle in a loss to Dallas on Oct. 10. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returns to the Meadowlands with the Panthers.