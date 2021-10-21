Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Major college football is setting into a strange period of frayed allegiances that could last for at least another season. The American Athletic Conference became the latest to get into realignment by adding UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic from Conference USA. They will replace three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference — which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The Sooners and Longhorns say they are staying in put until 2025. How that actually plays out will help determine when the moving pieces will finally be in place.