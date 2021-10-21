Utah aiming for basketball transformation under Craig Smith

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes are entering a new basketball season with a new head coach, several new players and trying to embrace a new basketball philosophy that traces back to the program’s roots as the Runnin’ Utes. Coach Craig Smith is starting his first season at Utah after successful stints at Utah State and South Dakota. He wants to reintroduce a fast-paced style of basketball to the program that calls for pushing the pace and playing tough defense.