Well-rested Falcons head to Miami to face Dolphins

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Most NFL teams who are chosen to play in London take the following week off. It’s a perk that gives minds and bodies a needed break after enduring two intercontinental flights that come in the span of three or four days. Not the Miami Dolphins. They’ve lost five in a row, landed at home early Monday morning after needing a nine-hour flight home after the latest of those defeats, and went right back to work. They play host to the Atlanta Falcons, a team that got last week off following its game in London.