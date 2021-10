By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan (AP) — Caleb Williams has settled in as the starting quarterback at No. 3 Oklahoma. After replacing Spencer Rattler, Williams has thrown for 661 yards, and has eight touchdowns. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 21-point win over TCU last week. The Sooners visit Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks are heavy underdogs and looking for their first Big 12 win of the season.