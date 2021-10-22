Dodgers’ Scherzer scratched from Game 6 start vs Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say Max Scherzer will not start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. The Dodgers made the announcement on Friday night. They didn’t say why Scherzer won’t start and didn’t say which pitcher will take his place. Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, is a three-time Cy Young Award winner acquired by the Dodgers from Washington on July 30. He got his first career save on Oct 14 at San Francisco in Game 5 of the Division Series, throwing 13 pitches on two days’ rest. He then started Game 2 of the NLCS. Atlanta leads the series 3-2.