‘Equal chances’: World Cup skiing has balanced schedule

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Alpine skiing heads into its Olympic season this weekend with the first World Cup races of a 37-event schedule that looks more balanced than in previous years. Both the men’s and the women’s calendars include 18 speed races and 18 technical events. There is also one parallel competition. It should make for a more level playing field after slaloms and giant slaloms used to significantly outnumber super-G and downhill races. French racer Alexis Pinturault is regarded by many as a favorite to successfully defend the men’s overall title. American standout Mikaela Shiffrin is widely expected to be a main contender for the women’s title.