Falcons DE Fowler (knee) out for Sunday’s game vs Dolphins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury. It’s not clear when he was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London. Fowler started the first five games for 2-3 Atlanta. He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles. The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful vs. the Dolphins because of an ailing hamstring.

