Giants’ Slayton expected back, Barkley, Toney, Golladay out

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the New York Giants will again be without star running back Saquon Barkley and playmaking receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the offense is expected to get back wideout Darius Slayton. Slayton, who led the team in yards receiving in his first two NFL seasons, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. He warmed up Sunday for a game against the Rams but didn’t play in the 38-11 loss. Barring a setback, Slayton is looking forward to suiting up for New York (1-5) against the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on Sunday.