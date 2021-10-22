Hall of Famer, Olympic coach Wright returns to loaded Nova

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova coach Jay Wright has yet another team good enough to win a national championship. If he wins a third national championship, Wright would match Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski as the only active D-I coaches with three titles. The No. 4 Wildcats went 18-7 last season. They were knocked out by eventual national champion Baylor in the Sweet 16. They return fifth-year stalwarts Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels because of the NCAA rule granting players an extra year of eligibility. Wright was inducted into the Hall of Fame and helped Team USA win Olympic gold this summer.