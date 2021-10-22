Hamilton-Verstappen Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The first practice sessions at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix sparked new tension between championship leaders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen got mad at Hamilton and called him a “stupid idiot” when Hamilton refused to yield in rare wheel-to-wheel racing in a practice session. Verstappen leads Hamilton in the season championship by six points with six races left. Verstappen is chasing his first F1 title. Hamilton has won seven. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez led the second practice session and Mercedes is raising new worries about Hamilton’s engine reliability late in the season.