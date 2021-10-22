Knicks make 24 3s, cruise past rebuilding Magic 121-96

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Julius Randle had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, cruising to a 121-96 win over the Orlando Magic. Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Knicks, who opened the season with a double-overtime win over Boston on Wednesday. New York had it easier in Orlando’s home opener. The Knicks made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers against the rebuilding Magic who fell behind by 31 points in the second quarter and were hardly competitive. Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 16 points.