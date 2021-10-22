Louisville, women’s hoops coach agree to contract extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Louisville and women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not released. Walz’s previous deal was extended in 2018 through the 2024-25 season. Athletic director Vince Tyra stated in a release that he was “excited” to extend Walz. Walz enters his 15th season as Louisville’s winningest coach at 385-108, including 26-4 last season. Louisville will begin the season on Nov. 12 against national runner-up Arizona in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.