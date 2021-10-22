Man City fan in ‘stable’ condition in hospital after attack

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Prosecutors say the Manchester City supporter who was attacked on his way home from the team’s Champions League match against Club Brugge in Belgium has been upgraded to “stable” condition though he remains in a coma. Five men were arrested after the incident that left 63-year-old City fan Guido De Pauw, who is Belgian, hospitalized after being attacked in a parking lot at a service station late Tuesday after City’s 5-1 win. Prosecutors say one suspect was charged with theft with violence and theft with aggravated violence, another with intentional beatings and incapacitating injuries, and all five with culpable negligence. On Wednesday prosecutors said the victim had “life-threatening injuries.”