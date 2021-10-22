Pens’ star Crosby: still no timetable for return from injury

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby still isn’t sure when he’ll return from left wrist surgery. Crosby underwent surgery in early September to address an issue with the wrist he says he’s been dealing with for more than seven years. The 34-year-old Crosby is skating with his teammates but says he needs to see how the wrist holds up during faceoffs and physical play before knowing when he’ll be cleared to play. The Penguins are off to a 2-0-2 start without Crosby.