Prosecutors seek fine for Benzema in French blackmail trial

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — A French court trying an alleged blackmail case involving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and four other defendants expects to render its verdict on Nov. 24. The trial in Versailles wrapped up Friday. Benzema denies wrongdoing and didn’t attend the trial. He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. Prosecutors want Benzema to be fined 75,000 euros, the maximum allowed on his charge. They have also asked for a suspended 10-month jail term if he is found guilty. The law allows for a maximum of five years imprisonment. The four other defendants are being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.