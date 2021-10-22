Simmons out for home opener, still not ready to join 76ers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons sat out the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener for personal reasons and the franchise does not know when the three-time All-Star guard will return. Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season for conduct detrimental to the team after coach Doc Rivers threw him out of practice for refusing to participate in a drill. He returned Friday and addressed the team before the shootaround for the opener against Brooklyn. Rivers said he didn’t want to predict when Simmons might rejoin the Sixers. Rivers doesn’t know for sure if Simmons ever will rejoin the team.