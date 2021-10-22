Udoka: Celtics haven’t talked to Kanter about Tibet comments

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka says he hasn’t discussed with center Enes Kanter the player’s criticism of the Chinese government that led to the team’s games being pulled off television there. Udoka said before the team’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors that he was aware of the comments but it’s above his department. Udoka also said Kanter is “passionate about a lot of things and he has the freedom to say what he wants.” Kanter proclaimed his support for Tibetan independence in a series of social media posts and called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.”