Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year. He was behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings unloaded the remainder of Weatherly’s $1.5 million base salary. The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Weatherly has six career sacks in 64 games.