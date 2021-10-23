Copeland has 4 TDs, Chattanooga rolls past Samford 55-13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cole Copeland passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for two scores as Chattanooga beat Samford 55-13. On Chattanooga’s first offensive play, Tyrell Price came out of the backfield and caught a short pass over the middle from Copeland before racing 42 yards for a score. Copeland capped an eight-play drive on the Mocs’ next possession with a 2-yard score for a 14-3 lead. It was 31-3 at halftime. Ailym Ford carried it 28 times for 139 yards for Chattanooga. Liam Welch was 15 of 29 for 131 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Samford.